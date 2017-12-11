Matt Damon Reveals Why He and Ben Affleck Didn't Spend Thanksgiving Together

Even celebrity BFFs have difficulty finding time to hang out.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck faced this exact dilemma when Affleck planned on spending Thanksgiving with Damon and his family, who lives just down the street in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Damon, however, had other plans for Thanksgiving—and they didn't include the Batman star.

The Downsizing actor told E! News exclusively, "I ended up going to Boston to be with my family."

Through laughs, the star explained that it was not Affleck's fault the buddies spent the day apart, saying, "It is not his fault he didn't spend Thanksgiving with me. It's my fault that I left. I was in another state."