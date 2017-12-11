Dwayne Johnson Expecting Baby No. 2 With Lauren Hashian

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 2:48 PM

It's a girl!

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he and Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child together. The actor posted a picture of daughter Jasmine on Instagram Monday with the special announcement.

He captioned the cute pic, "Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn't have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime."

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Johnson and Hashian, who have been together for about 10 years, welcomed Jasmine two years ago in Dec. 2015. For Jasmine's first birthday a year ago, Johnson sang her "happy birthday" on Instagram.

The actor also has a daughter Simone Garcia Johnson from his marriage to Dany Garcia.

Simone was just named the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador.

"I've been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary," Simone said after the announcement was made in November. "As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about."

Congratulations to the family on the exciting news!

