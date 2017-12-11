Flashback! See Meghan Markle as a Sexy Santa on Deal or No Deal

Before she became a star on Suits, Meghan Markle was a case model on Deal or No Deal.

And ever since Markle became engaged to Prince Harry in November, pictures from her earlier years have been surfacing.

In this 2006 photo, Markle can be seen wearing a sexy Santa outfit on an episode of the show as she stands with case 24.

Along with her fellow case models, Markle also strikes a pose with host Howie Mandel for the holiday themed episode, which aired on Christmas Day 11 years ago.

But this year, Markle will be celebrating Christmas a little bit differently.