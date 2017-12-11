Flashback! See Meghan Markle as a Sexy Santa on Deal or No Deal
by
Jess Cohen
|
Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 1:37 PM
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Before she became a star on Suits, Meghan Markle was a case model on Deal or No Deal.
And ever since Markle became engaged to Prince Harry in November, pictures from her earlier years have been surfacing.
In this 2006 photo, Markle can be seen wearing a sexy Santa outfit on an episode of the show as she stands with case 24.
Along with her fellow case models, Markle also strikes a pose with host Howie Mandel for the holiday themed episode, which aired on Christmas Day 11 years ago.
But this year, Markle will be celebrating Christmas a little bit differently.
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
A source told E! News earlier this month that after spending time with her mother Doria Ragland in Los Angeles, Markle will head back to London where she will spend the holidays with Harry and do the traditional royal family celebrations at Sandringham.
And after the holiday, the newly-engaged couple will be going on vacation.
"They're looking forward to some sun," a source close to Meghan tells us.
The couple will tie the knot in May 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.