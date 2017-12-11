Kate Upton Shares Photos From Her Wedding to Justin Verlander, Including Her Drastically Different Second Dress

Dreaming of a romantic star-studded wedding set in Italy? Kate Upton and Justin Verlander may have had the nuptials of your dreams.

Thanks to photos newly shared with Vogue, the newlyweds proved their wedding was truly picture perfect. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl and her Houston Astros baseball beau said "I do" at Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Tuscany, where they exchanged vows outside at an old medieval church overlooking Montalcino.