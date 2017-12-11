Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Kiss and Dance at Jingle Ball and We Can't Get Over It

Gachie / NPEx / Splash News
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn didn't hold back when it came to getting their PDA on over the weekend!
Making a rare public appearance together, the couple was attended Jingle Ball in New York City and had everyone around them swooning over their sweet romance. Not only were they spotted dancing and singing along at the show—to none other than Tay's bestie Ed Sheeran—but they were even seen holding hands and sneaking in a kiss at one point.
In fact, photogs caught the pair leaving Madison Square Garden following the concert, holding hands as they made their way out of the venue. Taylor looked chic in a multi-colored, plaid winter coat with chunky, gold-adorned boots, while Joe rocked jeans and navy sweater and jacket.
Earlier in the night, U.K. rapper Stefflon Don shared a video to her Instagram story while hanging out with Taylor and Joe.
In the video, the couple cuddle close together while singing and swaying along to "Thinking Out Loud." Tay couldn't help but smile from ear-to-ear, and though Joe was caught off guard by the filming, he kept his arm around his lady.
But even more important than that, we're pretty sure he was rocking one of her Reputation merchandise hats...Can you even?!
And if that didn't already prove to you that Joe is one of TayTay's biggest fans, he was also spotted filming her from the audience as she performed, making all of us fall a little bit in love with him.
"Joe is extremely supportive and her No.1 fan," an insider told us. "He plans to go on tour with her when he can and support her at her shows."
The source continued, "Things are going great between them. She is excited to spend time with him over the holidays and wind down this year."
Despite Taylor getting excited for her tour and looking forward to spending time with her fans again, she still doesn't want to publicize their relationship.
As you likely know, the couple started dating around May, but they've maintained a low profile ever since. The only times they've been spotted out together was to enjoy a coffee or head to the gym.
And that's exactly how they'd like to keep it.
"She still intends to keep the relationship as private as possible," the insider explained. "It's sacred to her and she feels that keeping it to themselves has worked out for the best. Joe doesn't like attention or have any interest in being a celebrity. Its been a great change of pace for Taylor, and she is very happy with him."