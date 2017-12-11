Garrett Hedlund Gushes Over Mary J. Blige's 2018 Globe Nomination: "She Did a Wonderful Job"

No one is more qualified to sing his praises for Mary J. Blige's Golden Globe-nominated role as a supporting actress in Mudbound than her co-star Garrett Hedlund.
E! News had the chance to catch up with the star after he, along with Kristen Bell, Sharon Stone and Alfre Woodard, announced the 2018 Golden Globe Nominations at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
During their time working together on Dee Rees' WWII film, Hedlund said he saw Blige dedicate herself to her role of Florence. "She stripped off a lot of layers in this film," he said, "so I am happy for her people to get to see her and see everything that Dee Rees did."
Of his friend, the 33-year-old said, "She did a wonderful job in this film and I am very happy to see her get the accolades that she deserves."
Blige's Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress comes on the heels of her winning the Hollywood Breakout Performance for the Hollywood Film Awards. In her speech, the singer said, "I cannot begin to tell you how honored I am to you receive this award."
In addition to her supporting actress nomination, Blige's song "Mighty River," which she sung for the Netflix film, was also nominated for Best Original Song for a Motion Picture. This comes as no surprise, as the star has numerous awards for her musical talents.
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live, coast-to-coast, on NBC Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET.