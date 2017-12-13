Brie Bella Lets It All Hang Out While Partying in Mexico on Total Divas: "How Did I Lose My Shoe?!"

Brie Bella is back in Brie Mode!

In this clip from tonight's all-new Total Divas, Brie lets it all hang out at Nikki Bella's engagement trip to Mexico. With hubby Daniel Bryan watching Birdie at home, Brie was free to get back to her party girl ways, if only for one night.

"How did I lose my shoe? How did I lose my shoe?" Brie chanted as the girls walked out of the club.

For the new mom, the wild night was a long time coming.