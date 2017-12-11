Big Little Lies Season 2: Everything We Know About the HBO Drama's Return

Whether you're on board for the return to Monterey or not, it's happening with Big Little Lies season two. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are back to star and executive produce the HBO series, but right now they're the only cast signed on.

"I'm thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists," Witherspoon said in a statement. "It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them. I'm beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea's unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team."