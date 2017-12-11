The Golden Globes Nominations Prove That Hollywood's Woman Problem Is Even Worse Than We Thought

We're in the middle of a revolution. It's a cultural revolution, but it started in Hollywood. Thanks to a group of extremely brave women who spoke out despite threats both legal and emotional (and a wealth of other societal pressures that have historically kept these things at bay), the industry is finally starting to talk about how difficult it's been for women to thrive (and even survive) in Hollywood.

In a period marked by sadness for all the victims and shock for all of the men who have been disgraced, there have also been bright spots. There's the pride felt for the accusers willing to stand up and also in the men who are rallying around them and starting a dialogue about how to change things for the better. Many people believe it's the start of a new frontier in Hollywood, one that is more inclusive and one in which the old boys club is dead and gone.

But this morning's Golden Globes nominations are a reminder that there is still so much work left to do.