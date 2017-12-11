Armie Hammer on His First Golden Globe Nomination: I Feel Like I Already Won

It wasn't exactly a surprise when Armie Hammer received a Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture nomination—his first!—at the 2018 Golden Globes for his role in Call Me by Your Name.

After all, the film has been a critical darling since it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Hammer and co. have been nominated for dozens of awards, and hope to win at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards and the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards. Luca Guadagnino's movie, adapted from André Aciman's best-selling novel, is set in the Italian countryside in the early '80s. And the romantic coming-of-age drama, starring Golden Globe nominee Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, is expected to be a major player throughout the 2018 award season.

E! News spoke to Hammer by phone Monday, shortly after he learned of his nomination. "It's been good," he laughed. "It's always a good thing when your day peaks at 5:45 in the morning."

As it turned out, Hammer was already awake, as he has two young children at home. "I have to talk quietly, because Harper is still sleeping," the actor said apologetically. "But I can tell you how the conversation is going to go. She's going to come downstairs, and I'm going to say, 'Harper! Daddy got nominated for a Golden Globe!' She'll go, 'Oh. OK…Can I have pancakes for breakfast?'" Though his daughter may not be old enough to comprehend what a milestone this is, the 31-year-old actor sure is. "I've been in this business long enough that I know what a big deal it is, and what a great honor it is to get nominated for a Golden Globe. It's an amazing honor. It's great to have your work appreciated and recognized, and I wouldn't be here without Luca and Timmy and [co-stars] Michael Stuhlbarg and Peter Spears, and André Aciman and [screenwriter] James Ivory. It's great, especially when you do something that you're proud of."