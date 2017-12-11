2018 Golden Globe Nominees Film Snubs and Surprises: Wonder Woman, Jordan Peele and More

Snubs

Jordan Peele: The Get Out director and writer was not nominated for his work on the acclaimed film, despite the fact that the movie was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and the film's lead star Daniel Kaluuya was recognized for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Sebastian Stan: The I, Tonya actor was not recognized for his portrayal of Tonya Harding's controversial ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly. However, his co-stars Robbie and Janney did receive nods.

Wonder Woman: Despite it being one of the highest-grossing films of 2017, Patty Jenkins's critically acclaimed film was entirely left out of the nominations.