Golden Globes 2018 TV Nominations Snubs & Surprises: Katherine Langford, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Kit Harington & More

They (you know, they) like to say we're in the golden age of TV. That means the Golden Globes nominations are always full of plenty of snubs and surprises when there are just so many good shows and actors turning in great performances on a weekly basis.

We've got comedies back from the dead (Will & Grace), new kids in town (SMILF, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and royal dramas (The Crown, Game of Thrones) all coming in hot at the 2018 Golden Globes. But not every show and performer gets its deserved due. We're talking about The Good Place, obviously, among other shows.

Take a look at the biggest snubs and surprises for the 2018 Golden Globes nominations now.

Game of Thrones

HBO

SNUB: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington

The king and queen of Game of Thrones switched from the supporting categories to lead...but that did not pay off for them. May the odds ever be in their favor for the final season, which probably isn't coming out until 2019. Prepare yourselves, it's going to be a long time before winter returns.

13 Reasons Why

Netflix

SURPRISE: Katherine Langford

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association remembered how good Katherine Langford was as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why! Hurray! But seriously, her performance in the Netflix drama was star-making.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix

SNUB: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Females are strong as hell, just as this comedy is. Performances from Tituss Burgess, Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski remain hilarious...chalk this one up to too much good TV?

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom

CW

SNUB: Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

A previous Golden Globe winner, Rachel Bloom stars in and co-created CW's musical comedy. She has one Globe already, but that doesn't mean she shouldn't keep getting nominated, especially as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend continues to be a trailblazer in what you can accomplish in an hour on broadcast TV.

Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally, Will and Grace

Chris Haston/NBC

SNUB: Sean Hayes

Remember how Will & Grace came back from TV heaven and was amazing? The series received a Best TV Comedy or Musical nomination, as did Eric McCormack, but what about Sean Hayes? Sean Hayes has not missed a beat and still remains an expert at physical comedy. Younger actors take note!

Kevin Bacon

Victoria Will/Invision/AP

SURPRISE: Kevin Bacon

Golden Globes are always good to give out a nomination to somebody in a streaming series you probably never heard of. No disrespect to Kevin Bacon or Amazon, but have you watched I Love Dick?

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

NBC

SNUB: Debra Messing

Only one actor from the Will & Grace foursome got nominated, but what makes Will & Grace so special is the foursome. So...what happened here?

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

SNUB: Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder's performance as frantic mother Joyce Byers makes Stranger Things—she's the backbone of the series and constantly delivers.

Fargo, Fargo Season 3

FX

SNUB: Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon could've been nominated for The Leftovers and/or Fargo, yet she did not get a nod for either. How? Why? What? When will Carrie Coon get the love she deserves?!

Better Things, Pamela Adlon

FX

SURPRISE: Pamela Adlon

This is a good surprise. Pamela Adlon stars in, writes and directs Better Things. It's truly a passion project and it shows in every episode she produces. If you're not watching Better Things, well, change that.

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

SNUB: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore

The No. 1 mom and dad on TV right now get a lot of love form the fans, but apparently not from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Randall and Kate got noms, but none for Jack and Rebecca seems wrong. Moore is doing the best work of her career with those monologues. SMH...

black-ish, 2017 Emmys

ABC

SNUB: Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is dynamic on black-ish. Tracee Ellis Ross not getting a Golden Globe nomination for black-ish is the opposite of dynamic.

GLOW

Netflix

SURPRISE: Alison Brie

GLOW was one of the best surprises of the summer, just as this nomination is one of the best surprises of the 2018 nominations.

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

NBC

SNUB: Megan Mullally

Megan Mullally's Karen Walker is one of the best and most entertaining characters on TV. We didn't know how much we missed her until Will & Grace returned and now we never want to live without Karen Walker/Megan Mullally on our screens on a weekly basis.

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Showtime

SURPRISE: Frankie Shaw, SMILF

We should've seen this coming: the Golden Globes love women making a splash in comedy. SMILF and its star/creator Frankie Shaw have been getting accolades on top of accolades, the Golden Globe nomination is just the latest.

Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

HBO

SNUB: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Is this the end of Veep's award show reign? The HBO comedy, which will return for a final season, was shut out at the 2018 Golden Globes. This last season wasn't the show's strongest, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus still turned in an expert comic performance.

The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel

Hulu

SNUB: Alexis Bledel

Hey, Alexis Bledel got an Emmy for her role in The Handmaid's Tale, so that's great. A Golden Globe nomination would've just been the cherry on top of the sundae.

The Good Place

NBC

SNUB: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, The Good Place

NBC's afterlife comedy is one of the smartest shows on TV with Ted Danson and Kristen Bell turning in career-redefining performances. When will the Globes and Emmys start paying attention? What the fork?!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon

SURPRISE: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This was a wonderful surprise, given The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel only came out on November 29. Rachel Brosnahan is a revelation as the 1950s housewife who embarks on a new career in stand-up comedy. The series hails from Amy Sherman-Palladino and was one of the most delightful surprises of the TV year.

The 75th annual Golden Globes airs Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Seth Meyers hosts.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

