If You Don't Know Timothée Chalamet's Name, You Will After Award Season Is Over

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Margot Robbie

A Look Back at Margot Robbie's 2017 Red Carpet Style

5 Reasons Why Golden Globes Is the Best Awards Show

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

Will & Grace Did What Other '90s Revivals Didn't—Get a Golden Globe Nomination

Timothee Chalamet

Rune Hellestad- Corbis/ Corbis via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet will soon be a household name.

The actor stars alongside Armie Hammer in the movie Call Me by Your Name, which is receiving much praise from critics around the world. He even just received a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the film!

Chalamet plays Elio in the movie, set in 1983, a 17-year-old who falls in love with his dad's research assistant (Hammer), who comes to stay with them at their house in Italy.

Chalamet is already receiving awards for his performance in the movie. On Nov. 27, he received the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor. During his acceptance speech, Chalamet gave a shout-out to Cardi B and she found out on social media! She tweeted she was "so honored" by the mention.

Teenage Timothée Chalamet Rapping About Statistics Will Make Your Day

And if that wasn't cool enough, just days later, Chalamet won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor. Casey Affleck won the award in 2016, before going on to win the Oscar for Best Actor.

Chalamet also appears in another award season movie contender, Lady Bird, which stars Saoirse Ronan.

In response to all of his acclaim, Chalamet has started appearing on TV and has been giving a number of interviews. He recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

And as he's appearing more in the press, we're learning more about him. Like that he once dated Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon while the duo attended La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City.

Back in 2013, the two were spotted holding hands while out to dinner in the city.

Another thing we've learned about Chalamet is that he's a rap superstar. During high school, he put together a school project for his statistics class where he showed off his rapping skills! You can watch the video HERE.

Before landing lead roles in his latest movies, Chalamet appeared in TV series such as Royal Pains and Homeland. His other films include 2014's Interstellar, 2015's Love the Coopers and he just wrapped filming on Woody Allen's upcoming movie with Selena Gomez.

So now that you know a little bit more about Chalamet, be sure to check out Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird to get familiar with Chalamet's work before award season continues!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2017 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.