If You Don't Know Timothée Chalamet's Name, You Will After Award Season Is Over

The actor stars alongside Armie Hammer in the movie Call Me by Your Name, which is receiving much praise from critics around the world. He even just received a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the film!
Chalamet plays Elio in the movie, set in 1983, a 17-year-old who falls in love with his dad's research assistant (Hammer), who comes to stay with them at their house in Italy.
Chalamet is already receiving awards for his performance in the movie. On Nov. 27, he received the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor. During his acceptance speech, Chalamet gave a shout-out to Cardi B and she found out on social media! She tweeted she was "so honored" by the mention.
And if that wasn't cool enough, just days later, Chalamet won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor. Casey Affleck won the award in 2016, before going on to win the Oscar for Best Actor.
Chalamet also appears in another award season movie contender, Lady Bird, which stars Saoirse Ronan.
In response to all of his acclaim, Chalamet has started appearing on TV and has been giving a number of interviews. He recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
And as he's appearing more in the press, we're learning more about him. Like that he once datedMadonna's daughter Lourdes Leon while the duo attended La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City.
Another thing we've learned about Chalamet is that he's a rap superstar. During high school, he put together a school project for his statistics class where he showed off his rapping skills! You can watch the video HERE.
Before landing lead roles in his latest movies, Chalamet appeared in TV series such as Royal Pains and Homeland. His other films include 2014's Interstellar, 2015's Love the Coopers and he just wrapped filming on Woody Allen's upcoming movie with Selena Gomez.
So now that you know a little bit more about Chalamet, be sure to check out Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird to get familiar with Chalamet's work before award season continues!