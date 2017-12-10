Simone Biles Makes Her Debut as First Honorary Houston Texans Cheerleader

It's official—Simone Biles is a bonafide NFL cheerleader.

After being granted a pair of the legendary Houston Texans red boots on Friday, the Olympic gymnast temporarily traded in the balance beam for a spot on the NFL field as the first honorary member of the team.

Her chance came on Sunday when the Texas team faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. While the Texans were not triumphant—falling 10 points behind the 49ers—the gold medalist was every bit a winner as she beamed from the sidelines in the signature red and black uniform with red pom-poms in hand.

"Game day feels," the athlete gushed on social media ahead of the game. "So excited to dance at the Houston Texans Game!"