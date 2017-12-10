Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Evacuate Pets From Home Under Threat From California Fire

Ellen DeGeneres says she and wife Portia De Rossi had to evacuate their pets from their California home due to the threat of a raging wildfire that has destroyed and damaged hundreds of properties over the past week.

The two have several cats and dogs. This past October, the couple bought an $18.6 million beachfront home in Carpinteria, located near Santa Barbara. The Thomas Fire, one of a few wildfires raging in California, has prompted thousands of evacuations, road closures and unhealthy air quality warnings in Santa Barbara County and as well as neighboring Ventura County.

"Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets," DeGeneres tweeted on Sunday. "I'm praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters."