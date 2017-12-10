Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Evacuate Pets From Home Under Threat From California Fire

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ellen DeGeneres says she and wife Portia De Rossi had to evacuate their pets from their California home due to the threat of a raging wildfire that has destroyed and damaged hundreds of properties over the past week.
The two have several cats and dogs. This past October, the couple bought an $18.6 million beachfront home in Carpinteria, located near Santa Barbara. The Thomas Fire, one of a few wildfires raging in California, has prompted thousands of evacuations, road closures and unhealthy air quality warnings in Santa Barbara County and as well as neighboring Ventura County.
"Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets," DeGeneres tweeted on Sunday. "I'm praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters."
Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images
According to the CAL FIRE website, the Thomas fire began on December 4 and has so far burned through 173,000 acres, destroying more than 750 structures and damaging more than 160. On Sunday morning, mandatory evacuations have been ordered in areas around DeGenerous and de Rossi's home.
Evacuations have also been ordered for parts of the Montecito area—home to other celebs such as Oprah Winfrey. If it unclear if they have been affected.
DeGeneres and de Rossi also own a massive Italian-style villa in the Santa Barbara area that they have been trying to sell since early this year. It remains for sale for $39.5 million.
The Thomas Fire was 15 percent contained on Sunday morning and smoke could be seen dozens of miles away in Los Angeles County.
Last week, many people who live in the area, including celebs such as Paris Hilton and Lea Michele, evacuated their homes amid the threat of another wildfire that raged near hillside homes alongside the 405 freeway, one of the busiest highways in the U.S.