Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Evacuate Pets From Home Under Threat From California Fire

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Peoples Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ellen DeGeneres says she and wife Portia De Rossi had to evacuate their pets from their California home due to the threat of a raging wildfire that has destroyed and damaged hundreds of properties over the past week.  

The two have several cats and dogs. This past October, the couple bought an $18.6 million beachfront home in Carpinteria, located near Santa Barbara. The Thomas Fire, one of a few wildfires raging in California, has prompted thousands of evacuations, road closures and unhealthy air quality warnings in Santa Barbara County and as well as neighboring Ventura County.

"Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets," DeGeneres tweeted on Sunday. "I'm praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters."

 

DeGeneres and de Rossi also own a massive Italian-style villa in the Santa Barbara area that they have been trying to sell since early this year. It remains for sale for $39.5 million.

The Thomas Fire was 15 percent contained on Sunday morning and smoke could be seen dozens of miles away in Los Angeles County.

Last week, many people who live in the area, including celebs such as Paris Hilton and Lea Michele, evacuated their homes amid the threat of another wildfire that raged near hillside homes alongside the 405 freeway, one of the busiest highways in the U.S.

