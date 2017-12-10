Joe Manganiello Wears Secret Love Note for Sofia Vergara at Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere

Joe Manganiello wears his heart on his collar.
He and wife Sofia Vergara walked the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday. Later that night, she wore his gray blazer and discovered a sweet secret love note her husband had had printed on the inside of the collar. It read: "I love Sofia."
"When your husband is carrying a little surprise for u," she wrote on Instagram. "I❤️you too @joemanganiello #starwarspremiere2017."
"I love uuuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️," she later wrote.
The lovebirds recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Vergara and Manganiello wed in November 2015.
At the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which does not star either actor, Vergara wore a dark, strapless patterned tea-length dress and black, strappy peeptoe platform heels.
See more photos from the premiere as well as pics from other Star Wars: The Last Jedi events.
Cast members such as Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill and Gwendoline Christie attended the Hollywood premiere. John Boyega, who plays the former Stormtrooper Finn, almost didn't make it after being stranded in Atlanta due to bad weather but happily got there in the nick of time.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15.