Kim Kardashian ''Really Thankful'' for Her Surrogate But Admits It's ''Frustrating'' She Can't Carry Baby No.3 on Her Own
by
Brett Malec
|
Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 7:00 PM
Kim Kardashian is getting real about the surrogacy process.
The mother of two opened up about the highs and lows of her journey to baby No. 3 on tonight's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, calling it a "different process" than her first two pregnancies.
"I don't even feel like this is real," Kourtney Kardashian said.
"Same," Kim agreed. "The fact that this is just what we can do these days, I'm like really thankful. Like I'm seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this. And I definitely want to keep it private. I don't want people to find my surrogate. Like I don't want them to harass her. Like she doesn't know how to handle stuff like that, this isn't her world."
E!
"It is frustrating like to not be able to do it on your own," Kim continued. "It is a weird dynamic. Like I go to all the doctor's appointments and I try to be really present, but when you're not carrying it yourself it is such a fine balance of how much you're going to be in their lives. Of course I want to know ever last detail that's going on with my baby and that's super frustrating, but I really trust my surrogate and I don't want to be that person that's trying to control her every move. It's going to be a long hard process but I'm going to take it one day at a time and hopefully it just gets easier."
