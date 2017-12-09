Catherine Zeta-Jones Wishes Her "Hero" Kirk Douglas a Happy 101st Birthday

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Dec. 9, 2017 4:29 PM

Happy birthday, Kirk Douglas!

The Hollywood icon was born on Dec. 9, 1916 and today, he turns 101! The actor's daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, took to Instagram Saturday to celebrate the special day with her social media followers. Catherine married Kirk's son Michael Douglas in 2000 and she calls Kirk her "hero" in the post.

Along with a photo of herself and Kirk, Catherine wrote, "101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. #hero."

Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Kirk Douglas' 100th Birthday With a Sweet Video

Catherine also celebrated Kirk's 100th birthday last year with a sweet video showing moments from Kirk's personal and professional life over the years.

Kirk made his big screen debut in 1946 in the film The Strange Love of Martha Ivers. From there, the actor would go on to star in a number of films throughout his career, like 1960's Spartacus. He's been nominated for three Oscars for his work in 1949's Champion, 1952's The Bad and the Beautiful and 1956's Lust for Life.

In 1996 he received an honorary Oscar for his years of work in the film industry.

Send some birthday love to Kirk in the comments!

