Inside Jessica Alba's High Tea Baby Shower With Celeb Guests

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Dec. 9, 2017 3:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kirk Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Dougles

Catherine Zeta-Jones Wishes Her "Hero" Kirk Douglas a Happy 101st Birthday

Best of 2017: Craziest Celebrity Burglaries

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Mason Disick, Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian Makes Her Debut on Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card

Jessica Alba

Xxplosive/Splash News

Jessica Alba celebrated her baby shower on Saturday.

The actress and Honest Company founder is expecting her third child, a baby boy, with husband Cash Warren. And on Saturday, Alba got together with her closest friends and family, including celeb guests Rachel Zoe and Molly Sims, to celebrate with high tea at Ladurée in Beverly Hills.

Alba has been posting on Instagram Story throughout the day, sharing some behind-the-scenes pics from the baby shower. Before arriving at her party, Alba posted a pic with her glam squad thanking them for hooking her up for the special day.

Jessica Alba Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Jessica Alba, Baby Shower

Instagram

She also shared a post showing her guests enjoying the sweet celebration. "Tea life w my oldskool homies," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Baby shower attendees have also posted pics and videos from the party which show Alba giving a speech.

"He's gonna fall out of me anytime now, so this is good that we're doing this," she tells guests, before telling everyone there she's "grateful" to have them in her life.

This Beautiful Baby is having a Baby! Any second now. And we can?t wait. #itsaboy #christmasbaby ??????

A post shared by Nichelle Hines (@nichelle) on

"Jessica is about to pop any day now," a source tells E! News. "She is due within the next month and is expected to most likely give birth before Christmas."  

The insider also shares, "She is very healthy and her daughters are so excited to have a boy come into the family. They keep calling the baby the 'Christmas miracle.' Jessica has been working her entire pregnancy and will still play a role when the baby is born. Her company means a lot to her but she is thankful that she has a great team to help her." 
 

Alba, who has two daughters with Warren, announced her third pregnancy in July. In October, she shared with her followers that they're expecting a baby boy.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Alba , Babies , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.