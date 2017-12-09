Inside Jessica Alba's High Tea Baby Shower With Celeb Guests
by
Jess Cohen
|
Sat., Dec. 9, 2017 3:26 PM
Xxplosive/Splash News
Jessica Alba celebrated her baby shower on Saturday.
The actress and Honest Company founder is expecting her third child, a baby boy, with husband Cash Warren. And on Saturday, Alba got together with her closest friends and family, including celeb guests Rachel Zoe and Molly Sims, to celebrate with high tea at Ladurée in Beverly Hills.
Alba has been posting on Instagram Story throughout the day, sharing some behind-the-scenes pics from the baby shower. Before arriving at her party, Alba posted a pic with her glam squad thanking them for hooking her up for the special day.
Instagram
She also shared a post showing her guests enjoying the sweet celebration. "Tea life w my oldskool homies," she wrote on Instagram Story.
Baby shower attendees have also posted pics and videos from the party which show Alba giving a speech.
"He's gonna fall out of me anytime now, so this is good that we're doing this," she tells guests, before telling everyone there she's "grateful" to have them in her life.
"Jessica is about to pop any day now," a source tells E! News. "She is due within the next month and is expected to most likely give birth before Christmas."
The insider also shares, "She is very healthy and her daughters are so excited to have a boy come into the family. They keep calling the baby the 'Christmas miracle.' Jessica has been working her entire pregnancy and will still play a role when the baby is born. Her company means a lot to her but she is thankful that she has a great team to help her."