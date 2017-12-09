Dream Kardashian Makes Her Debut on Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card

Welcome to the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card, Dream Kardashian!

Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old baby girl makes her debut on the almost annual card, as revealed by his sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner on Saturday. The family members have been unveiling parts of the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card daily like a holiday advent calendar.

In Saturday's sneak peek, aka "Day 9," little Dream wears a white shirt and sticks out her tongue playfully while appearing near an undecorated Christmas tree and in front of her 7-year-old cousin Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's eldest child, who is running in a white shirt and matching shorts and socks.

See the parts of the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card that have been revealed so far: