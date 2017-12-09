Jordin Sparks Mourns Death of Her Beloved Dog in Heartbreaking Tribute Post

"I think of the past 8 years and he's in almost every single memory I can conjure up," she continued. "From triumphs to tears, happiness to heartbreak...he was there. And he always knew if something was up with me. He'd jump up next to me and just lay there and be with me. The sweetest ever."

Sparks then asked her followers, "If you can, please pray for my family and for me. The sadness comes in waves and it's overwhelmingly crushing. RIP Miles I love you so much. I can't wait to see you again...I'll have your ball."

Along with her message, Sparks also shared a series of photos of Miles over the years.