Khloe Kardashian Camouflages Her Baby Bump With...Camouflage

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 9, 2017 12:22 PM

Well played, Khloe Kardashian.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not confirmed her pregnancy, she has covered her stomach with a variety of outfits while making rare public appearances over the past few months. On Saturday, she opted for the ultimate method of camouflaging her baby bump: With camouflage.

Khloe, who often jets off to Cleveland to be with beau and Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport wearing a baggy camo jacket over a long black top and black leggings. She paired the look with black sneakers and wore sunglasses.

Khloe Kardashian

starzfly/Bauergriffin.com

See other ways Khloe has hidden her baby bump.

Khloe Kardashian

starzfly/Bauergriffin.com

Genius

Khloe camouflages her baby bump with...camouflage

Khloe Kardashian

X17online.com

A Blanket Statement

After landing in San Francisco, KoKo descended the jet while carrying a curiously placed blanket. 

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, November, 2017

Instagram

Empire Waist

Khloe sported this dress at sister Kim Kardashian's third baby shower.

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashain

Instagram

Hiding in Plain Sight

While posing for a snap in San Francisco, the star smiled for the cameras—as she stood completely behind her sisters. 

Khloe Kardashian

JASA / SHAM / BACKGRID

Everything But the Kitchen Sink

The mom-to-be performed a juggling act as she carried a bag and some garments in front of her. 

Khloe Kardashian

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Good American

Keeping It Comfy

Kardashian swapped her usual curve-hugging ensembles for a cozy sweatshirt as she hit the red carpet at her Good American pop-up shop. 

Khloe Kardashian

Gotham/GC Images

It's Fur, Darling

On a fall New York City day, the reality star broke out the fur. 

Khloe Kardashian

Gotham/GC Images

All Wrapped Up

Once again, Kardashian was a clear fan of the long coat for an appearance in the concrete jungle. 

E! News had learned in September that Khloe is pregnant and expecting her first child with Tristan.

She has largely kept out of the spotlight in recent months, although she often posts videos of herself from the chest up on social media, where she occasionally calls her beau "daddy."

Also in September, reports said Khloe's sister Kylie Jennerexpecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Neither she nor her family have confirmed nor denied this. 

Meanwhile, their sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are set to welcome their third child via surrogate.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!

