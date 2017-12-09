Kim Kardashian Cuts Blond Hair Even Shorter, Channeling Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian's hair transformation continues.

The platinum blonde Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently had her hair cut into a classic bob, days after she debuted a longer, shoulder-length 'do.

"I cut my hair even shorter today. Do we like it or is it too short?" Kim asked on Snapchat on Friday night.

Kim's new look brings to mind a past style sported by her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 20.

The reality star, who like her sister, likes to occasionally change up her hairstyles, recently had her friend cut her now-naturally dark brown hair super short as well.