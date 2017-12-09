Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Kiss Passionately During Night Out in Miami

Gimme some sugar, baby!
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie couldn't get enough of each other while out and about in Miami during Art Week on Friday.
Kourtney Kardashians's 34-year-old ex and the 19-year-old model, who have been dating for several months, shared a kiss as they dined on some sweet treats while making a celebrity appearance at the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami on Friday evening.
Sofia showcased some skin with a white spaghetti strap crop top, paired with black button-up skinny jeans and pointed black boots. She and Scott, who was dressed in a black sweatshirt and blue jeans, were joined at the event by Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.
Later that night, Scott and Sofia headed to the famed nightclub LIV, owned by his friend David Grutman, and were photographed kissing even more passionately while cuddling in the DJ booth.
Scott and Sofia jetted off to Miami a few days ago for the city's famed Art Basel week. On Wednesday, they were spotted hitting the beach together and spent time with Scott's pals. They later showed some PDA at DuJour's Jason Binn and WellNEST's Miami Beach's Art Basel Kick-Off event.
A source told E! News Scott "only had eyes for Sofia" and that he's been on his "best behavior" during their Miami trip.
On Thursday, they appeared cozy at Haute Living, Art Life and the Maddox Gallery London's VIP cocktail party and presentation of the artworks of street artist Alec Monopoly and photographer David Yarrow.
Scott and Sofia have traveled to various cities around the world together in recent months. They first sparked rumors when they were caught getting flirty on a yacht in Cannes in May. She appears to be so smitten with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that she even has a phone case with his photo on it.
See photos of them in Miami and other places together throughout their romance.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
The two stare into each other's eyes Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
The two share a kiss at the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
The two enter the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Article continues below
Splash News
The two kiss passionately inside the DJ booth at the LIV nightclub.
Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living
The two appear cozy at Haute Living, Art Life and the Maddox Gallery London's VIP cocktail party and presentation of the artworks of street artist Alec Monopoly and photographer David Yarrow during Art Basel Week in Miami.
OHPIX / BACKGRID
The two lounge in the sun on Miami Beach.
Article continues below
VEM / BACKGRID
The two hit Miami Beach with friends during Art Basel Week.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Dujour
The lovebirds head to Miami to attend the DuJour Art Basel Kickoff party held at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach.
Splash News
The lovebirds share a sweet smooch in Venice.
Article continues below
Splash News
The two walk close together during their Italian getaway.
Ciao Pix/BACKGRID
The two wave on a gondola in Venice, Italy.
The lovebirds show some PDA in Milan on Oct. 15, 2017.
Article continues below
TheImageDirect.com
The two are spotted holding hands at LAX on Oct. 14, 2017.
BACKGRID
Scott and Sofia grabbed some drinks at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2017.
Instagram Story
The lovebirds were all over each other when they snuggled up together in Mexico.
Article continues below
The pair went to Punta Mita, Mexico and packed on the PDA on Oct. 3, 2017.
Clasos.com.mx / Splash News
The pair had a very steamy smooch on their romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Pichichipixx.com / Splash News
Scott and Sofia were enjoying their holiday in Miami on Sept. 23, 2017. The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach.
Article continues below
DAME / BACKGRID
The two partied on the SS Groot together in Miami.
DAME / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian's ex was pictured passionately kissing his new girlfriend while they enjoyed an afternoon boat ride in Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017.
VEM / BACKGRID
The pair held hands in Miami as they continued their vacation together.
Article continues below
Snapchat
Following the family style dinner at Seaspice, in which they ordered meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."
Snapchat
A source tells E! News that while out to dinner at Seaspice in Miami, they ordered champagne and Barceló rum cocktails for the table and that Scott "held and kissed his new love through out the evening."
Sofia posted this pic from Miami with her legs draped over Scott's.
Article continues below
The two showed they world they were a couple when Scott shared this PDA-filled social media post.
BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Sparking rumors, Scott and Sofia were spotted on Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
During their trip to Miami, Scott and Sofia weren't totally attached at the hip; Earlier on Friday, Sofia and a girlfriend spent time at the pop-up Museum of Ice Cream, while Scott hung out with his friends.
BFA
In November, Sofia told E! News' Sibley Scoles that her dad Lionel Richie is "very supportive" about her dating life. While standing beside her, the singer jokingly showcased how he feels about the whole situation.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9/8c on E!