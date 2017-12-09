Jana Kramer Opens Up About Recent Miscarriage and Shares a Sonogram

Jana Kramer took to Instagram on Saturday to share some devastating personal news: She suffered a miscarriage, and it was not her first.

The 34-year-old One Tree Hill alum, mother of 1-year-old daughter Jolie, also posted a photo of herself holding a sonogram. The ultrasound picture indicates she was early in her first trimester when she suffered her pregnancy loss, and was likely to initially be able to identify a heartbeat.

"1-3," Kramer wrote. "Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it's a silent struggle. I don't want I'm sorry or sympathy. I just don't want to feel alone. And I know I'm not. This unfortunately isn't my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don't tell many, we have to suffer silently...and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it's not now."