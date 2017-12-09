Chloë Grace Moretz "Wanted to Hide" After Past Split From Brooklyn Beckham

Chloe Grace Moretz is opening up about her past breakup with on-again boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham.

The 20-year-old Kick-Ass actress and Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's eldest son first sparked romance rumors in 2014 and have dated on and off over the past couple of years. Chloë and Brooklyn, 18, last broke up in summer 2016 and rekindled their romance a year later, around September, after he moved to New York to study photography.

"I went through a hard year and I'm not going to hide that," the actress told Australia's Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine in comments posted on Saturday U.S. time. "I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide."