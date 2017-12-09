Dustin Hoffman Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Third Woman

She cited more examples of alleged sexual misconduct. She said that at after parties, he would grab her breast as they would pose for photos together and then drop his hand before the shots were taken. She said she has one picture "where the camera caught him in the act." A photo of the two posing while embracing, with Hoffman cupping her breast and her smiling, was posted by the Hollywood Reporter.

"Everyone around always laughed when he did this," she wrote. "Everyone standing around laughing worked for him."

She said that Hoffman also allegedly pulled her slip over her head and exposed her breasts and body to the crew while she was backstage. She said he told the people to "come backstage at that time for a surprise." She said the prank made her miss her cue and that she was reprimanded for it.

She said she confronted Hoffman one day about his behavior towards her.

"I pushed Dustin up against the wall screaming, 'F--k you! How would you like it if someone did that to you before you walked out on stage every night, Mr. Method Actor? Leave me alone!'" she wrote. "He did...for three days. And then it was back to groping as usual."

Rossetter said she considered reporting Hoffman to the Actors Equity labor union but was cautioned by some "respected theatre professionals" that she would probably lose her job if she did.

The two reprised their roles in a TV movie, which was released in 1985. Rossetter said in her essay that at a screening, she and another female cast member were asked to pose for a photo with Hoffman. She said he stood between them and grabbed their breasts.

"Without thinking, a knee-jerk response built up over two years, I grabbed his crotch," she wrote. "How would he like some of his own medicine?"

She said she was "terrified and humiliated" and feared "horrible repercussions." She said months later, she saw a photo of the three in Playboy, showing her grabbing Hoffman's crotch.