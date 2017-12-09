Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Surprise Fans at Jingle Ball and Introduce Taylor Swift

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise surprised concertgoers on Friday when they appeared at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden and introduced closing performer Taylor Swift.

It marked a rare onstage appearance for the actress and ex-husband Tom Cruise's 11-year-old daughter, their only child together.

"She's one of our favorite performers and, who is it tonight?" Katie asked Suri, who replied, "Taylor Swift!"

The actress dressed casually in an ivory sweater and black jeans, while her daughter wore a sleeveless black dress covered in white stars and a big red ribbon in her hair.