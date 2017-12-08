Proof Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet's Offscreen Relationship Is Cuter Than Their Onscreen One

You don't need to watch Call Me by Your Name to see the friendship that has grown between Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet. (Although, it definitely wouldn't hurt.)
The two co-stars play lovers in the Italian countryside, but in real life, they're just two guys that have grown into great friends.
While on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Party, the actors told E! News' Melanie Bromley that their friendship is "exactly" like their characters.
Armie, being the jokester, added, "Almost exactly—except we hate each other."
Jokes aside, Timothée told Bromley that they often hang out together, saying, "The structure of our relationship is I'll go over and like just wait until I feel like everybody wants me to go and then I'll go."
Armie assured his friend, who he has become a sort of mentor, that "the answer is never. We never want him to leave."
Unfortunately, Timothée won't be able to host Armie and his family at his New York apartment any time soon since Armie "could put out both of his arms and hit both sides of the rooms," but the buddies find plenty of time to eat together and chat about their lives, both personal and professional, over dinner.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
During those dinners, Armie has given Timothée advice on navigating the world of Hollywood, telling his friend, "Come the end of March, all of this is going to be over and there is like a real world that you go back to once this whole kind of machine is done."
Whether the 21-year-old returns to acting or his rapping profession—Armie calls his rap alter-ego "Timmy Tim"— after March is yet to be seen, but Timothée undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him, especially with Call Me by Your Name being called the Best Picture of 2017 by the L.A. Film Critics Association.
For more from Armie and Timothée, press play on the video above!