Saturday Savings: Pay Half the Price for Octavia Spencer's Holiday Skirt

Bauergriffin.com
Bauergriffin.com
You may want to add Octavia Spencer's skirt to your holiday shopping list.
The award-winning actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Melissa McCarthy, and stunned with a Michel Studio sequined skirt from plus-sized retailer Addition Elle, who currently has capsule collections with Jordyn Woods and Ashley Graham. The A-line, mid-length garment features tulle and gold embellishments, resulting in a classy, yet glam look that stole the show.
Pairing with a gold waist belt, sheer top, statement earrings and black high-heel sandals, this metallic-accented ensemble is universally flattering and appropriate for any occasion this season, including your office party, dinner soiree or seasonal cocktail event.
And...you guessed it: It's 50% off. Rather than pay $170 for the sparkling skirt, it's marked down to $85.
To achieve the star's look, tuck a sheer top into a full skirt and secure with a belt (bringing attention to the smallest part of your waist). Then, pair with statement earrings and high heels for a feminine and sophisticated style. Pretty easy, right?
Need an Octavia-level skirt? Find one on sale below!
Octavia's skirt: Tulle & Sequins Skirt, Was $169.99, Now $84.99
Flocked Tulle Midi Skirt, Was $60.00, Now $35.99
Pleated Midi Skirt, Was $1245, Now $872
Article continues below
Tenki Black Knee Length Skirt, Was $49.00, Now $19.00
Agnes Floral Applique Midi Skirt, Was $228.00, Now $149.99
Silk Midi Skirt, Was $724, Now $435
Article continues below
Lela Hand-Macramé Pompom Embellished Skirt, Was $796.73, Now $318.69
Gigi Metallic Polka Dot Full Tulle Midi Skirt, Was $41.00, Now $19.00
3/4 Length Skirt, Was $410.00, Now $205.00
Article continues below
Midi Pleated Skirt, Was $188.00, Now $131.60
RELATED ARTICLE: Vanessa Hudgens' Furry Scarf Stole the Scene
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.