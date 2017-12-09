Saturday Savings: Pay Half the Price for Octavia Spencer's Holiday Skirt

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Dec. 9, 2017 5:04 AM

ESC: Saturday Savings, Octavia Spencer

Bauergriffin.com

You may want to add Octavia Spencer's skirt to your holiday shopping list. 

The award-winning actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Melissa McCarthy, and stunned with a Michel Studio sequined skirt from plus-sized retailer Addition Elle, who currently has capsule collections with Jordyn Woods and Ashley Graham. The A-line, mid-length garment features tulle and gold embellishments, resulting in a classy, yet glam look that stole the show.

Pairing with a gold waist belt, sheer top, statement earrings and black high-heel sandals, this metallic-accented ensemble is universally flattering and appropriate for any occasion this season, including your office party, dinner soiree or seasonal cocktail event.

And...you guessed it: It's 50% off. Rather than pay $170 for the sparkling skirt, it's marked down to $85.

Under-$100 Holiday Outfits, Inspired by Celebrities

To achieve the star's look, tuck a sheer top into a full skirt and secure with a belt (bringing attention to the smallest part of your waist). Then, pair with statement earrings and high heels for a feminine and sophisticated style. Pretty easy, right?

Need an Octavia-level skirt? Find one on sale below!

ESC: Saturday Savings

Michel Studio

Octavia's skirt: Tulle & Sequins Skirt, Was $169.99, Now $84.99

 

 

ESC: Saturday Savings

LC Lauren Conrad

Flocked Tulle Midi Skirt, Was $60.00, Now $35.99

ESC: Saturday Savings

Christopher Kane

Pleated Midi Skirt, Was $1245, Now $872

ESC: Saturday Savings

Dorothy Perkins

Tenki Black Knee Length Skirt, Was $49.00, Now $19.00

ESC: Saturday Savings

French Connection

Agnes Floral Applique Midi Skirt, Was $228.00, Now $149.99 

ESC: Saturday Savings

Andrea Bogosian

Silk Midi Skirt, Was $724, Now $435

ESC: Saturday Savings

Tabula Rasa

Lela Hand-Macramé Pompom Embellished Skirt, Was $796.73, Now $318.69

ESC: Saturday Savings

Boohoo

Gigi Metallic Polka Dot Full Tulle Midi Skirt, Was $41.00, Now $19.00

ESC: Saturday Savings

Elie Tehari

3/4 Length Skirt, Was $410.00, Now $205.00

ESC: Saturday Savings

Eliza J

Midi Pleated Skirt, Was $188.00, Now $131.60

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

