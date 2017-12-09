J. Lo's Gift to A. Rod Is Surprisingly Practical & More Couple Present Ideas

They light up your life, and now that you've lit the tree, there better be something good for them underneath.

The pressure to express your love through gifts is on, causing celebs to go big. Million dollar mansions, sport cars, private jets, Cartier bracelets—we're bound to see over-the-top gifts coming from our favorite celebrity couples. But hey, if you've got it, flaunt it, right? Well, lucky for us (read: those that aren't even considering a $50K+ gift), not all A-listers express their love through cash. During 2017, we've seen a number of thoughtful gifts that instantly made us transform into the heart-eyed emoji.

For example, after Jennifer Lopez was spotted with a custom bedazzled Starbucks tumbler (a gift from her manicurist), the internet went crazy. The accessory is a much better alternative to the generic coffee cup that the constantly-photographed triple threat was spotted with prior. However, now that's she sharing her limelight with beau Alex Rodriguez, he needed one, too. The result: a surprisingly masculine bedazzled tumbler, personalized with his name.