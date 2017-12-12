Nattie Neidhart Gets Lana Back WWE Style With an Embarrassing Promo on Total Divas

Revenge is a dish best served cold and Nattie Neidhart is serving it up at Nikki Bella's engagement dinner in Mexico.

After Lana TP'd Nattie's hotel room, the Smackdown Women's Champ hatched a plan to get Lana back.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Nattie takes a moment to toast Nicole, but what starts out as a congratulatory speech quickly turns into a roast.

"Lana makes another dig about me not knowing how to cut promos. So, I'm gonna give Lana a taste of her own medicine and I'm gonna grab the mic and give her the promo of her life," Nattie sneered.