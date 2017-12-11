BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 6PM

Nikki Bella Celebrates Her Engagement in Mexico on Total Divas: "I Can't Wait to Marry the Man of My Dreams!"

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 12:00 PM

Cheers to the Bellas! 

It has been a long road for Nikki Bella and John Cena. After five wonderful years together, they are finally going to tie the knot. The only one who might be more excited then they are is Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella

The ladies got their fellow WWE divas together for a trip to Mexico to celebrate John and Nikki's engagement at, of course, the fanciest restaurant possible. "We're going to a five star restaurant because Nicole only likes nice things," Brie told the ladies. 

Total Divas 706

E!

"I have no shame in that," Nikki shared. "I enjoy the finer things in life." It definitely pays off. They had an incredible view of the ocean and the sunset during their dinner. Which was the perfect setting for Brie's sweet toast. 

"I've been on this journey with her and I never thought that she was going to get married," Brie shared. "To see your sister finally get to plan a wedding is like the most exciting thing in the world." 

"I can't wait to marry the man of my dreams," Nikki revealed. "The moment I'm in right now, you can't take it away from me. It's just so special and spectacular." 

See the sweet toast in the clip above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

