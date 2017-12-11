Nikki Bella Celebrates Her Engagement in Mexico on Total Divas: "I Can't Wait to Marry the Man of My Dreams!"

Cheers to the Bellas!

It has been a long road for Nikki Bella and John Cena. After five wonderful years together, they are finally going to tie the knot. The only one who might be more excited then they are is Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella.

The ladies got their fellow WWE divas together for a trip to Mexico to celebrate John and Nikki's engagement at, of course, the fanciest restaurant possible. "We're going to a five star restaurant because Nicole only likes nice things," Brie told the ladies.