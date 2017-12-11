The Surprising Way Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Uses Blush

Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley is pretty much a walking—or, shall we say strutting?—example of the winter glow.

The supermodel debuted dewy makeup look on her Instagram, featuring pink-tinted eyes and a bright red lip, at the Caudalie store opening in the Meatpacking District of New York, NY, and her social media following went crazy.

"New York Glam Girls," she captioned a post of her standing beside her glam squad, makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez. "#redlip #fullbrows #pinkeyeshadow"—the star's recipe for holiday-ready makeup.

After her captions filled with requests for her beauty breakdown, Rosie posted a photo of all of the products she used, and we were surprised to find out that her pink lids come courtesy of a product that isn't eyeshadow...It's actually blush.