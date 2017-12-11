The Surprising Way Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Uses Blush

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley is pretty much a walking—or, shall we say strutting?—example of the winter glow.

The supermodel debuted dewy makeup look on her Instagram, featuring pink-tinted eyes and a bright red lip, at the Caudalie store opening in the Meatpacking District of New York, NY, and her social media following went crazy.

"New York Glam Girls," she captioned a post of her standing beside her glam squad, makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez. "#redlip #fullbrows #pinkeyeshadow"—the star's recipe for holiday-ready makeup.

After her captions filled with requests for her beauty breakdown, Rosie posted a photo of all of the products she used, and we were surprised to find out that her pink lids come courtesy of a product that isn't eyeshadow...It's actually blush.

Katie used Glossier Cloud Paint in Puff on her eyes, giving them a flushed-yet-natural hue. "Inspired by gradient pink NYC sunsets," the brand's creamy formula promises to be sheer and buildable, which makes it ideal for your cheeks, as well as your eyes. The product was designed to be applied with your fingers, so with a few extra taps you can easily create a monochromatic look.

Best Dressed of the Week: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Mila Kunis & More

However, instead of monochromatic makeup, the model opted for a holiday festive look, pairing her glowing skin and flushed eyes with a bright red lip. 

Check out every product the model used below! 

ESC: Rosie Huntington

Caudalie

Mist and Premier Cru Face Cream, $158

ESC: Rosie

Glossier

Stretch Concealer, $18.00

ESC: Rosie Huntington Products

Cle de Peau Beaute

Concealer, $70.00

ESC: Rosie

Glossier

Cloud Paint, $18.00

ESC: Rosie

Rosie For Autograph

Cream Blusher in English Rose Flush, $18.76

ESC: Rosie

Glossier

Haloscope in Moonstone, $22.00

ESC: Rosie

MAC

Matte Lipstick in Russian Red, $17.50 

