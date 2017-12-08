The Bachelor Season 22: Meet Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s 29 Women

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 2:19 PM

Four Laurens. Three real estate agents. Two Brittanys (but with different spelling, obviously). One thing in common: they want to marry the Bachelor. 

Yes, it's that time of year: The Bachelor's 29 contestants for season 22, starring Arie Luyendyk Jr., have been announced, and surprisingly, they all have pretty normal jobs. Are the days of professional dog lovers, hipsters and "Whabooms" behind us? 

Set to make their debut in the premiere on Monday, Jan. 1, some of the women viewers will meet include Annaliese, a fellow "kissing bandit," and Maquel, a photographer who decides to pull up in a race car in an attempt to impress Arie, 36, a race car driver. 

Everything We Know About The Bachelor Winter Games So Far

Here's the full list of contestants, along with their ages, jobs and hometowns: 

The Bachelor, Amber

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Amber

Age: 29
Occupation: business owner
Hometown: Denver

The Bachelor, Annaliese

ABC

Annaliese

Age: 32
Occupation: event designer
Hometown: San Francisco

The Bachelor, Ashley

ABC

Ashley

Age: 25
Occupation: real estate agent
Hometown: West Palm Beach, Fla

The Bachelor, Alison

ABC

Alison (Ali)

Age: 27
Occupation: personal stylist
Hometown: Dallas

The Bachelor, Bibiana

ABC

Bibiana

Age: 30
Occupation: executive assistant
Hometown: Miami Beach

The Bachelor, Brianna

ABC

Brianna

Age: 25
Occupation: sports reporter
Hometown: Portland

The Bachelor, Brittane

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brittane

Age: 27
Occupation: marketing manager
Hometown: Los Angeles

The Bachelor, Brittnay

ABC

Brittnay

Age: 30
Occupation: tech recruiter
Hometown: Austin

The Bachelor, Caroline

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Caroline

Age: 26
Occupation: realtor
Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale

The Bachelor, Chelsea

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Chelsea

Age: 29
Occupation: real estate executive assistant
Hometown: Portland, Maine

The Bachelor, D'Nysha

ABC

D'Nyasha (Nysha)

Age: 30
Occupation: orthopedic nurse
Hometown: Anderson,  SC

The Bachelor, Jacqueline

ABC

Jacqueline

Age: 26
Occupation: research coordinator
Hometown: New York, New York

The Bachelor, Jenna

ABC

Jenna

Age: 28
Occupation: social media manager
Hometown: Raleigh, NC

The Bachelor, Jennifer

ABC

Jennifer (Jenny)

Age: 25
Occupation: graphic designer
Hometown: Chicago

The Bachelor, Jessica

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jessica

Age:  26
Occupation: television host
Hometown: Santa Monica

The Bachelor, Kendall

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kendall

Age:  26
Occupation: creative director
Hometown: Los Angeles

The Bachelor, Krystal

ABC

Krystal

Age: 30
Occupation: fitness coach
Hometown: San Diego

The Bachelor, Lauren B.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Lauren B.

Age: 25
Occupation: technology salesperson
Hometown: Dallas

The Bachelor, Lauren G.

ABC

Lauren G.

Age: 26
Occupation: executive recruiter
Hometown: Los Angeles

The Bachelor, Lauren J.

ABC

Lauren J.

Age: 33
Occupation: recent master's graduate
Hometown: New Roads, Louisiana

The Bachelor, Lauren S.

ABC

Lauren S.

Age: 31
Occupation: social media manager
Hometown: Dallas

The Bachelor, Maquel

ABC

Maquel

Age: 23
Occupation: photographer
Hometown: Orem, Utah

The Bachelor, Marikh

ABC

Marikh

Age: 27
Occupation: restaurant owner
Hometown: Salt Lake City

The Bachelor, Olivia

ABC

Olivia

Age: 23
Occupation: marketing associate
Hometown: Chicago

The Bachelor, Rebecca

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Rebecca (Becca)

Age: 27
Occupation: publicist
Hometown:Minneapolis

The Bachelor, Rebekah

ABC

Rebekah (Bekah)

Age: n/a
Occupation: nanny
Hometown:  Los Angeles

The Bachelor, Seinne

ABC

Seinne

Age: 27
Occupation: commercial real estate manager
Hometown: Newport Beach

The Bachelor, Tia

ABC

Tia

Age: 26
Occupation: physical therapist
Hometown: Weiner, Arkansas

The Bachelor, Valerie

ABC

Valerie

Age: 25
Occupation: server
Hometown: Nashville

Check back with E! later for photos of all 29 women.

The Bachelor season 22 premieres Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

