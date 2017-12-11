5 Reasons the Golden Globes Are the Best Awards Show

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Margot Robbie

A Look Back at Margot Robbie's 2017 Red Carpet Style

Timothée Chalamet, Gotham Awards

If You Don't Know Timothée Chalamet's Name, You Will After Award Season Is Over

5 Reasons Why Golden Globes Is the Best Awards Show

The Oscars may be categorized as "Hollywood's Biggest Night," but we think there's another awards show that takes the cake as "The One Where Celebrities Have the Most Fun"...

The Golden Globes!

Not only does the show bring stars from all across the board under one roof, it also offers endless laughs, unpredictable moments and, perhaps most important, all the booze.

The Globes tend to be the show during which celebrities get a little buzzed and let loose, and therefore, the speeches are always pretty amazing (just Google "drunk Golden Globes speech") and the candid photos and audience shots are even better.

Golden Globes Best Motion Picture Winners

Thus, with the 2018 Golden Globes nominations going down today, we couldn't help but look back on all the reasons the Globes are the greatest.

Check it out for yourself by launching the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.