Jenni Rivera's Kids Each Keep a Different Memento to Remember Their Late Mother

Sadly, Saturday marks the fifth year anniversary of Jenni Rivera's death.

She left behind countless fans that worshipped her music and honest personality. She also left behind her five children who lost their only parent on the day that the private plane she was traveling in crashed into a mountainous region in Mexico.

As the years go by, Jenni's legacy grows bigger and bigger but there are items from their mother's personal life that her children hold very dear to their hearts. From shoes to jewelry to the last pajama she wore, this family holds on to all that they have left of their beloved mother.