Total Divas' Nattie Neidhart Catches Lana Trying to TP Her Hotel Room: ''Is This All You Got You Neurotic Little Bitch?''

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 6:00 AM

Lana is taking shots at Nattie Neidhart and she's brought along an accomplice to help her get the job done.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Lana lures Trinity Fatu into TP-ing Nattie's hotel room while on Nikki Bella's bachelorette trip to Mexico.

"We are TP-ing Natties room," Lana told Trin. "You TP-ing Nattie's room. I'm not being an accomplice and an accessory," Trin shot back. But it didn't take long before Trin had a roll of toilet paper in her hands.

Brie Bella Asks Trinity Fatu and Nattie Neidhart to Babysit Birdie Joe Danielson on Total Divas

Lana, Nattie Neidhardt, Total Divas

"I really don't want to help Lana pranking Nattie, but dang, if I don't, who will? I'm just going along with it, hopefully I don't get caught," Trinity worried.

Before the girls could finish the job, Nattie was back in her hotel room, catching Lana and Trin red handed.

"Is this all you got, you neurotic little bitch?" Nattie quipped.

After chasing each other around the room with some thorny roses, Trin made her exit and escaped Nattie's wrath.

Watch the hilarious moment go down in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m., only on E!

