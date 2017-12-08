Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Migos Team Up for Futuristic "MotorSport" Video

Quality Control Music, LLC and UMG Recordings, Inc.
When you combine Nicki Minajwith Cardi B and her fiancé Offset's hip-hop trio Migos, you know you're in for a ride that's out of this world!
The group, also made up of Quavo and Takeoff, feature the two female rappers in their new futuristic music video "Motorsport." The Migos men sport bright racing gear, while Cardi wears a sexy outfit made up of a strapless, plunging bodysuit and thigh-high boots, plus long, light blue wavy hair.
Rapping and dancing near a white Lamborghini, Nicki wears a silver chrome bodysuit and sheer vinyl overlay and almost floor-length pink braided hair.
The track "MotorSport" was released in October and contains sexually explicit lyrics.
It marks Migos' first collaboration with both Nicki and Cardi, best known for her single "Bodak Yellow." The latter had featured Offset of her song "Link" while he and Minaj are both featured on London on da Track's "No Flag."
Offset had proposed to Cardi in front of a sold-out crowd at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October.