Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Migos Team Up for Futuristic "MotorSport" Video

When you combine Nicki Minajwith Cardi B and her fiancé Offset's hip-hop trio Migos, you know you're in for a ride that's out of this world!

The group, also made up of Quavo and Takeoff, feature the two female rappers in their new futuristic music video "Motorsport." The Migos men sport bright racing gear, while Cardi wears a sexy outfit made up of a strapless, plunging bodysuit and thigh-high boots, plus long, light blue wavy hair.

Rapping and dancing near a white Lamborghini, Nicki wears a silver chrome bodysuit and sheer vinyl overlay and almost floor-length pink braided hair.