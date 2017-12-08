Big Little Lies Season 2 Is Officially Happening, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Returning

Meet Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's New Fab Five, Making America Fabulous Again in Netflix's Reboot
Big Little Lies season two is officially happening. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are on board for season two. A new direction, Andrea Arnold is coming on board of the seven-episode season. She will executive produce as well with Witherspoon and Kidman.
"I'm excited to announce the return of Big Little Lies," HBO's Casey Bloys said. "David Kelley wrote beautiful scripts and Reese and Nicole were, once again, a force to be reckoned with, reuniting the cast and recruiting the talented Andrea Arnold to direct. We look forward to working with this amazing group of artists."
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO
Story developing…
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!