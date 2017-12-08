Big Little Lies Season 2 Is Officially Happening, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Returning

Big Little Lies season two is officially happening. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are on board for season two. A new direction, Andrea Arnold is coming on board of the seven-episode season. She will executive produce as well with Witherspoon and Kidman.

"I'm excited to announce the return of Big Little Lies," HBO's Casey Bloys said. "David Kelley wrote beautiful scripts and Reese and Nicole were, once again, a force to be reckoned with, reuniting the cast and recruiting the talented Andrea Arnold to direct. We look forward to working with this amazing group of artists."

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

