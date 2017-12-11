75 Years of Golden Globes Best Motion Picture Winners

The 2018 Golden Globes will mark the 75th Golden Globe Award show ceremony.
In its 75 years, the annual event, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has honored dozens of films, television programs and actors. About 150 movies have received top awards.
In 1944, during World War II, the first Golden Globes ceremony was held at at the 20th Century Fox studios and honored the best in 1944 filmmaking. The Song of Bernadette, starring Jennifer Jones, won Best Picture.
Only one top award, Best Picture, was given every year at the Golden Globes until 1951, after which the honor was split into two awards—Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical and Best Motion Picture - Drama. In 1956, television awards were introduced.
Lionsgate, A24
At the 2017 Golden Globes, honoring the best in film and TV in 2016, these movies received top honors.
Musical or Comedy: La La Land
Drama: Moonlight
Twentieth Century Fox
Musical or Comedy: The Martian
Drama: The Reverant
IFC Films; Fo Searchlight
Musical or Comedy: The Grand Budapest Hotel
Drama: Boyhood
Twentieth Century Fox; Columbia Pictures
Musical or Comedy: American Hustle
Drama: 12 Years a Slave
Universal Pictures; Warner Bros.
Musical or Comedy: Les Misérables
Drama: Argo
Fox Searchlight Pictures; The Weinstein Company
Musical or Comedy: The Artist
Drama: The Descendants
Sony; Focus Features
Musical or Comedy: The Kids Are All Right
Drama: The Social Network
Twentieth Century Fox; Warner Bros.
Musical or Comedy: The Hangover
Drama: Avatar
Warner Bros.; The Weinstein Company
Musical or Comedy: Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Drama: Slumdog Millionaire
Universal Pictures; Dreamworks
Musical or Comedy: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Drama: Atonement
Paramount Pictures; Dreamworks
Musical or Comedy: Dreamgirls
Drama: Babel
Focus Feature; 20th Century Fox
Musical or Comedy: Walk the Line
Drama: Brokeback Mountain
Warner Bros.; Fox Searchlight Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Sideways
Drama: The Aviator
Warner Bros., Focus Features
Musical or Comedy: Lost in Translation
Drama: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Miramax; Paramount Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Chicago
Drama: The Hours
Twentieth Century Fox; Universal Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Moulin Rouge!
Drama: A Beautiful Mind
DreamWorks Distribution
Musical or Comedy: Almost Famous
Drama: Gladiator
DreamWorks; Pixar
Musical or Comedy: Toy Story 2
Drama: American Beauty
Universal Pictures; DreamWorks
Musical or Comedy: Shakespeare in Love
Drama: Saving Private Ryan
TriStar; Paramount Pictures
Musical or Comedy: As Good as It Gets
Drama: Titanic
Buena Vista Pictures; Miramax
Musical or Comedy: Evita
Drama: The English Patient
Columbia Pictures; Universal Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Babe
Drama: Sense and Sensibility
Paramount Pictures; Disney
Musical or Comedy: The Lion King
Drama: Forrest Gump
Universal Pictures; Twentieth Century Fox
Musical or Comedy: Mrs. Doubtfire
Drama: Schindler's List
Universal Pictures; Fine Line Features
Musical or Comedy: The Player
Drama: Scent of a Woman
TriStar Pictures; Disney
Musical or Comedy: Beauty and the Beast
Drama: Bugsy
Touchstone Pictures; Orion Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Green Card
Drama: Dances With Wolves
Warner Bros; Universal Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Driving Miss Daisy
Drama: Born of the Fourth of July
United Artist; Twentieth Century Fox
Musical or Comedy: Working Girl
Drama: Rain Man
Columbia Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Hope and Glory
Drama: The Last Emperor
Orion Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Hannah and Her Sisters
Drama: Platoon
Twentieth Century Fox; Universal Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Prizzi's Honor
Drama: Out of Africa
Twentieth Century Fox; Orion Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Romancing the Stone
Drama: Amadeus
MGM/UA Entertainment Company; Paramount Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Yentl
Drama: Terms of Endearment
Columbia Pictures; Universal Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Tootsie
Drama: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Warner Bros.; Universal Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Arthur
Drama: On Golden Pond
Universal Pictures; Paramount Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Coal Miner's Daughter
Drama: Ordinary People
20th Century Fox; Columbia Pictures/Getty Images
Musical or Comedy: Breaking Away
Drama: Kramer vs. Kramer
Paramount Pictures; Columbia Pictures
Musical or Comedy: Heaven Can Wait
Drama: Midnight Express
Warner Bros./Getty Images; Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images
Musical or Comedy: The Goodbye Girl
Drama: The Turning Point
Warner Bros.; United Artists
Musical or Comedy: A Star Is Born
Drama: Rocky
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images; United Artists
Musical or Comedy: The Sunshine Boys
Drama: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Paramount Pictures
Musical or Comedy: The Longest Yard
Drama: Chinatown
Universal Pictures; Warner Bros.
Musical or Comedy: American Graffiti
Drama: The Exorcist
Allied Artists; Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images
Musical or Comedy: Cabaret
Drama: The Godfather
United Artists; 20th Century Fox
Musical or Comedy: Fiddler on the Roof
Drama: The French Connection
20th Century Fox; Paramount Pictures
Musical or Comedy: M*A*S*H*
Drama: Love Story
Universal Pictures; United Artists
Musical or Comedy: The Secret of Santa Vittoria
Drama: Anne of the Thousand Days
The list of films who have won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical includes The Sound of Music, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Mrs. Doubtfire, Moulin Rouge! and the 2016 Emma Stoneand Ryan Gosling romantic musical La La Land.
The list of films who have won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama includes The Godfather, The Exorcist, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Schindler's List, Forrest Gump, American Beauty, Gladiator, Brokeback Mountain, James Cameron's Titanic and Avatar, as well as the 2016 movie Moonlight.
Late Night's Seth Meyers will host the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony, which will air live on NBC on January 7 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.