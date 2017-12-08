Ashley Olsen and Bob Saget Reunite for a Good Cause

Ashley Olsen and Bob Saget had a Full House reunion!

While it looks like Mary-Kate Olsen wasn't able to make it to the event, Saget was able to reunite with one of his TV daughters this week at his Scleroderma Research Foundation Event. Saget took to Facebook after the Dec. 5 reunion to thank Ashley for her support, sharing that he's "so honored" she attended.

The actor posted a photo of himself with Ashley and John Oliver at the event and wrote, "So honored my dear friend Ashley Olsen came to support my Scleroderma Research Foundation Event as she has all these years -and here we share a photo with my friend John Oliver generously and hilariously performing at #CoolComedyHotCuisine - Thank you for your support, John and Ashley!!"