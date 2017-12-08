Aaron Carter Celebrates His 30th Birthday With New Music

Aaron Carter celebrated his 30th birthday by releasing his new song "Don't Say Goodbye." The freshly dropped single debuted Dec. 8.

Unfortunately, the singer experienced a small hiccup after premiering the track.

"'Don't Say Goodbye' is on Spotify New Music Friday!!! We found out there is a technical difficulty. My vocal is missing," the "I Want Candy" singer tweeted along with a scared emoji. "If you like it now, wait until you actually hear it with me on it!! We will update you when fixed."