Aaron Carter Celebrates His 30th Birthday With New Music

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 10:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Aaron Carter, 30th Birthday

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Aaron Carter celebrated his 30th birthday by releasing his new song "Don't Say Goodbye." The freshly dropped single debuted Dec. 8.

Unfortunately, the singer experienced a small hiccup after premiering the track. 

"'Don't Say Goodbye' is on Spotify New Music Friday!!! We found out there is a technical difficulty. My vocal is missing," the "I Want Candy" singer tweeted along with a scared emoji. "If you like it now, wait until you actually hear it with me on it!! We will update you when fixed."

Aaron Carter's Inspiration Behind New Music

Carter tweeted about the new single on his Dec. 7 birthday and thanked his fans for their support. 

"I'm excited about my new release #dontsaygoodbye without all the negative bullsh-t, it feels good to be in the place that I am today," he wrote, possibly referencing his time in rehab.

He also tweeted, "Thank you to everyone who supports me and my music and actually listens," he wrote. "I have a message it's love hard love that I can't live without."

Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab After 2 Months

Carter celebrated his birthday and the new single at Il Fornaio in Woodland Hills, Calif on Thursday. The singer was photographed enjoying his birthday cake—proving there's still no party like Aaron's Party.

Carter also received a birthday message from his brother Nick Carter.

To listen to the new song, check out the recording.

The "That's How I Beat Shaq" singer's new album, Don't Say Goodbye debuts in early 2018.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , , Music , Birthdays
Latest News
Camila Cabello, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Nicholas Gordon, Mug Shot

Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Nick Gordon Arrested Again for Domestic Violence

Emma Watson, Chord Overstreet

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet Show PDA: Why They Make the Perfect Couple

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are "King and Queen of Awkward Kisses"

Kaley Cuoco, Ties & Tails Gala

Kaley Cuoco ''Can't Wait'' for Upcoming Wedding: ''I Finally Found My Soulmate''

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrate His Birthday After Baby Shower

The Voice

Is This The Voice’s Most Formidable Coaching Line-Up Yet?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.