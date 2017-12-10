Why There's No "Royal Boob" in The Crown Season 2

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 9:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
James Franco, Kenan Thompson, SNL, Sexual Harassment Charlie, Sketch

James Franco and SNL Tackle Sexual Harassment and Alum Al Franken

Queer as Folk Reboot

Meet Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's New Fab Five, Making America Fabulous Again in Netflix's Reboot

The Crown

Should the Queen Watch The Crown? Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby Weigh In

When you're taking on the royal family, dramatizing historical events, there are some things that remain taboo.

"Sex," Matt Smith told E! News.

"Yes, yes, yes," Vanessa Kirby added.

But there was a little scene between Smith's Prince Philip and Claire Foy's Queen Elizabeth II in the first season of The Crown that involved some "kissing up on" a bottom. "Felt tremendous," Smith joked.

In season two, The Crown ditched a sex scene for Kirby's Princess Margaret. "We decided that actually no one wants to see royal boob, which is what we called it, so, in not needing that, it wasn't that kind of show," Kirby admitted.

The Crown Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Photos of All That Glitz and Royal Glamour

The Crown

Netflix

The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth's ascension to throne and all the drama that comes along with being a monarch in the spotlight. Season one began in the 1950s, season two is in the swinging 1960s. For viewers and the stars alike, it's been a history lesson.

"I feel like it's a lot of new information for people in England for people anyway, because I certainly didn't know about that time in history in the way that I've learned about it because of the show. I think that's something that's really wonderful about it actually; it makes people interested, including me, in things that I had no idea about. I had forgotten all those prime ministers," Kirby said.

"Totes," Smith said. "Nowhere near them."

Click play to hear more from Kirby and Smith about all things The Crown season two, which is now streaming on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Entertainment , Queen Elizabeth II , Prince Philip , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.