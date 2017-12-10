Why There's No "Royal Boob" in The Crown Season 2

When you're taking on the royal family, dramatizing historical events, there are some things that remain taboo.

"Sex," Matt Smith told E! News.

"Yes, yes, yes," Vanessa Kirby added.

But there was a little scene between Smith's Prince Philip and Claire Foy's Queen Elizabeth II in the first season of The Crown that involved some "kissing up on" a bottom. "Felt tremendous," Smith joked.

In season two, The Crown ditched a sex scene for Kirby's Princess Margaret. "We decided that actually no one wants to see royal boob, which is what we called it, so, in not needing that, it wasn't that kind of show," Kirby admitted.