Eminem Raps About White Privilege in "Untouchable" Song

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 9:18 AM

In his new song "Untouchable," Eminem raps about two hot social and political topics; white privilege and racial profiling.

The track, released on Thursday, is featured on his upcoming album Revival and samples Cheech & Chong's 1974 comedy rock song, "Earache My Eye."

"No one's ever indicted you / Why?" Eminem raps. "'Cause you're a / White boy, white boy, you're a rock star / (My momma talkin' to me, tryna tell me how to live) / White boy, white boy, in your cop car / (But I don't listen to her, 'cause my head is like a sieve) / White boy, white boy, you're untouchable (The world's coming to an end, I don't even care) / Nobody can tell me s--t 'cause I'm a (big rock star)."

Eminem also raps, "Wait, why are there black neighborhoods? / 'Cause America segregated us / Designated us to an area / Separated us, Section-Eight'd us / When we tear it up's the only time attention's paid to us" and says, "Bad cops f--k it up for the good cops."

Also on Thursday, Eminem unveiled the album cover for Revival, which shows him burying his head in his hand from behind an American flag.

Eminem has gotten political with his music before. In October, he voiced his disapproval of President Donald Trump with a freestyle rap performance that aired during the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Revival, Eminem's first major record his 2013 album The Marshall Mathers LP 2, is set for release on December 15. It also contains tracks such as "Walk of Water" featuring Beyoncé and "River" featuring Ed Sheeran.

