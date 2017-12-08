Eminem Raps About White Privilege in "Untouchable" Song

In his new song "Untouchable," Eminem raps about two hot social and political topics; white privilege and racial profiling.

The track, released on Thursday, is featured on his upcoming album Revival and samples Cheech & Chong's 1974 comedy rock song, "Earache My Eye."

"No one's ever indicted you / Why?" Eminem raps. "'Cause you're a / White boy, white boy, you're a rock star / (My momma talkin' to me, tryna tell me how to live) / White boy, white boy, in your cop car / (But I don't listen to her, 'cause my head is like a sieve) / White boy, white boy, you're untouchable (The world's coming to an end, I don't even care) / Nobody can tell me s--t 'cause I'm a (big rock star)."