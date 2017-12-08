Gwen Stefani's and Blake Shelton's Yearbook Photos Prove They Could Have Won Cutest Couple

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are clearly in love, but would they still have been head over heels for each other had they met in their early years?

To find out, Ellen DeGeneres showed Stefani old yearbook pictures of her and her now-beau. In the photos, Shelton rocked a mullet and glasses while Stefani sported a cute bob and sweater.

After seeing Shelton's picture, Stefani teased she probably wouldn't have gone out with the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive. However, she had a change of heart once she saw both of their photos.

"I feel like it actually does work out good when you look at those two pictures," she said. "I mean, look at those two pictures….Oh my God! It is perfection."

"You'd get all up in that?" DeGeneres asked.

"Oh my God! You're crazy," Stefani responded with a laugh.