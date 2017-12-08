Mama June's Daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 7:48 AM

Lauryn &amp;quot;Pumpkin&amp;quot; Shannon

It looks like Mama June has a new grandchild.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Joshua Brandon Efird welcomed their first child on Friday. The new mom announced the news on Twitter. 

"Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl," she tweeted along with a picture of their newborn. "Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird."

The 17-year-old reality star revealed she was expecting in a promo for the second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

"I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face, " she said to the camera. "I'm really nervous have having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha."

Mama June's Daughter Lauryn Pumpkin Shannon Is Pregnant!

Pumpkin, the older sister to Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Alana Thompson, continued to keep fans updated on her pregnancy. Back in August, she shared a sonogram of her little one on Facebook.

"So now that the news is out me and josh are expecting a little one. So happy to start this new adventure with him," she wrote alongside the picture. "I am so proud, Love you baby @josh_efirdl."

 

Lauryn Pumpkin Shannon So Happy to Start Her Pregnancy Journey Alongside Fiancé Joshua Efird

Pumpkin revealed the sex of her baby in October. Before the reveal, she admitted she was hoping for a daughter.

"I kind of want a girl because, of course, another me, duh!" she said in a WEtv clip. 

After biting into a cupcake and seeing pink frosting, she learned that a baby girl was indeed on the way.

Watch Mama June's Daughter Lauryn Pumpkin Shannon Reveal Her Baby's Sex With a Cupcake

Congratulations to the family of three.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

