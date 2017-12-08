Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy Debate Gravity's Existence in Hilarious P.S.A.

Fri., Dec. 8, 2017

Not everyone sees eye to eye when it comes to global warming. But on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Melissa McCarthy addressed an even bigger environmental issue: whether gravity exists.

"Frankly, I am proud to lend my voice to the chorus confronting the worthy issue that it is," the comedic actress said. 

Acting as a gravity denier, McCarthy aired a P.S.A. video in which she argued her case against the force. She started by claiming the "Theory of Gravitivity" was invented by Isaac Newton.

"That's right. The guy from the cookies is trying to tell us why we should stay down," she said, citing the famous Nabisco morsel.

Err—think she's mixing up Newton's Law of Gravity and Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity.

The Bridesmaids actress then said children were being "brainwashed into believing they cannot fly." That's when Jennifer Aniston—or Junifer Ooniston, as McCarthy called her—stepped in. 

"Melissa, what are you talking about?" the Friends star said. "People cannot fly."

After Aniston told McCarthy "pretty much every scientist in the world" confirmed gravity's existence, McCarthy said "this sh-t is going to end" and started to wrestle her.

To prove her point, McCarthy asked the audience why Aniston started floating—at which point she lifted the Horrible Bosses actress off the ground in a harness.

"If there is no gravity, why are you still on the ground" Aniston asked mid-air.

"The reason I'm on the ground is because I keep one of my gams tied to an anvil at all times," she responded. "I bet you feel pretty stupid now, Junifer. It looks like your smartwater didn't work."

McCarthy then proceeded to push Aniston in the harness—causing her to swing back-and-forth. When Aniston protested, McCarthy said, "Put a sock in it, Rachel."

Watch the video to see the hilarious debate.

This isn't the first time McCarthy has entered the political sphere. She recently won an Emmy for her portrayal of Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live.

In addition to McCarthy, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Pratt, and Tracee Ellis Ross served as guest hosts this week.

 

 

