Amber Portwood Announces Baby No. 2 Is a Boy

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 5:04 AM

Amber Portwood is expecting a boy. 

The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the sex her second child. 

"Little baby Glennon is on the way," she wrote alongside a photo of a Christmas ornament with the words "It's A Boy!" on it.   

Portwood confirmed she and boyfriend Andrew Glennon are expecting their first child together in November. Portwood shares a daughter, Leah, with her ex Gary Shirley, and it looks like the nine-year-old girl is looking forward to meeting her new sibling.

"Leah knows about the baby and is excited," a source told E! News. "She can't wait to be a big sister."

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Back in November, an insider told E! News Portwood was "feeling good" but experiencing "a lot of morning sickness." It seems as though the soon-to-be mother of two continues to do so.

"Amber is still battling sickness from the pregnancy but is feeling positive these days," the source said. 

The insider also revealed some of Portwood's pregnancy cravings, which include pasta.

However, a new baby isn't the only big change in Portwood's life. Her beau is also moving to her hometown.

"Andrew is in the process of moving to Indiana full-time and moving in with her so that will be a nice way for them to kick off the new year," the source said. 

Portwood met Glennon while filming Marriage Bootcamp with her ex-fiance Matt Baier.

So, how does Leah's father feel about Portwood's life changes? 

"Everyone's getting along right now," another source told E! News. "They are in a good place of co-parenting Leah."

Teen Mom airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. EST on MTV.

- Reporting by Beth Sobol

