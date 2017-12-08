Meet Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's New Fab Five, Making America Fabulous Again in Netflix's Reboot

15 years after meeting their predecessors, it's time to say hello to a new Fab Five!

Nearly a year after announcing their plans to revive groundbreaking makeover series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Netflix is finally revealing who will follow in the fashionable footsteps of Carson Kressley, Ted Allen and the rest of Bravo's original gang. As you can see in the photo above, the 2017 Fab Five are no less stylish or camera-ready than those who've come before them. So who are they? Glad you asked...

Beginning from left to right, say hello to design guru Bobby Berk, culture maven (and former Real World: Philadelphia roommate) Karamo Brown, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, grooming genius Jonathan Van Ness and fierce fashion godfather Tan France.